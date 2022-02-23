Advertisement

$600K Worth of Meth Seized by Border Patrol in Arizona

Methamphetamine seized by Tucson Sector
Methamphetamine seized by Tucson Sector(US Customs and Border)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KWTX) - 25 pounds of crystalized methamphetamines were found Monday by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Arizona.

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents on a routine desert patrol found a camouflage backpack hidden in the brush and discovered five plastic containers, wrapped in cellophane with suspected methamphetamine.  

The agents searched the area extensively for any other narcotics, persons, or foot sign leading to the backpack. The narcotics were found near the Border Patrol Checkpoint located in Amado.

The suspected narcotics were seized and tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine.  

The methamphetamine was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Agency for its destruction.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s sign in Temple, Texas.
Buc-ee’s officials confirm: second Central Texas location is in the works
A winter weather advisory is now in effect for the western half of Central Texas through 6 PM...
Freezing rain expected to impact parts of Central Texas Wednesday and Thursday
Police described the suspect as a middle-aged African American man wearing a white T-shirt,...
Temple PD: Man walks out of store without paying for vehicle battery, assaults employee
James Darell Lincoln and Isaac John Allan
Police in Central Texas arrest men accused of burglarizing several businesses
Josh Hamilton, a former Major League Baseball player with the Texas Rangers was arrested...
Former Texas Rangers star Josh Hamilton pleads guilty to unlawful restraint

Latest News

All three ex-officers are charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care as Officer...
Jury set to get case of 3 officers charged in George Floyd killing
TV quoted an official in the country’s Health Ministry as saying Poland donated about a million...
Iran returns donated vaccines because they were made in US
The FTC data shows American consumers lost nearly $6 billion to scammers.
Americans lost nearly $6 billion to fraud last year
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia evacuating embassy in Ukraine as crisis escalates
Humane Society of Central Texas Logo
Humane Society of Central Texas Announces New Executive Director