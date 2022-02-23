$600K Worth of Meth Seized by Border Patrol in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KWTX) - 25 pounds of crystalized methamphetamines were found Monday by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Arizona.

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents on a routine desert patrol found a camouflage backpack hidden in the brush and discovered five plastic containers, wrapped in cellophane with suspected methamphetamine.

The agents searched the area extensively for any other narcotics, persons, or foot sign leading to the backpack. The narcotics were found near the Border Patrol Checkpoint located in Amado.

The suspected narcotics were seized and tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine.

The methamphetamine was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Agency for its destruction.

