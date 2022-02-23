Active Hearne police scene cleared, no details released yet

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The active police scene in Hearne has been cleared, according to law enforcement, but they did not reveal any more information.

Authorities have still not said what the cause of the situation was or if anyone was arrested or injured. Law enforcement pushed media back to safe location and said a news conference would be held, but left the scene before giving KBTX reporters and other media gathered any information. KBTX went to the Hearne Police Department to get information about the situation, but was told no one would speak on camera and a press release would be sent after a briefing.

The lockdown at Hearne High School has been lifted, according to Hearne ISD Superintendent Adrain Johnson. The high school was on temporary lockdown Tuesday afternoon after local law enforcement encouraged the school to take precautions as they handled an active situation.

The police situation was across the street at the MHMR building in the 1200 block of W Brown Street.

Traffic in both directions on Brown Street (Highway 79) in front of the school was closed down, but now all roadways are back open

