Woman found dead in vehicle outside Central Texas Brookshire Brothers grocery store

TEAGUE, Texas (KWTX) - The death of a woman found outside a Brookshire Brothers grocery store is being investigated as a homicide.

Teague Police responded to the Brookshire Brothers at 220 Loop 255 to investigate a report of an “unconscious and unresponsive woman in a vehicle.”

Store employees found the woman’s body at about 5 a.m. on Wednesday, February 23.

“Responding officers quickly determined the woman was deceased and began an investigation into the manner of death, which appears to be a homicide,” police said in a Facebook post.

The Texas Rangers, Freestone County Sheriff’s Office, and the Freestone County Attorney’s Office are assisting Teague Police with the investigation.

No further information was provided.

