Gang members on Texas 10 Most Wanted List arrested

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Ruben Alvarado Castro, 25, and Ruben Alvarado Castro, 40, two accused Texas Mexican Mafia members on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list, are now in custody.

Castro was arrested February 15 at a hotel by the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, which included special agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Castro was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List on January 12 and had been wanted since May 2021 when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for a parole violation.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury in January. In September 2021, the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for a probation violation.

In 2008, Castro was convicted of possession of a firearm after domestic abuse. He was sentenced in federal court to 80 months in prison with 36 months of supervised release, however, his supervised release was revoked multiple times. Castro was released from prison in 2017.

In 2019, he was sentenced to three years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison for fraudulent use/possession of identifying information. Castro was also given six years of probation for unlawful possession of a firearm and three years of probation for possession of a controlled substance.

Villarreal, 52, was arrested February 17 at a hotel by the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agents.

He’s been wanted by authorities since March 2020, when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for a parole violation. In June 2021, the Karnes County Sheriff’s Office also issued warrants for Villarreal’s arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, terroristic threat and assault causing serious bodily injury.

In 1987, Villarreal was sentenced to probation for burglary that was revoked in 1990, and he was sentenced to eight years in a TDCJ prison.

That same year Villarreal was convicted of burglary of a habitation and aggravated assault and was sentenced to 60 years in a TDCJ prison.

He was released on parole in 2003.

