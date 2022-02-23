Advertisement

Humane Society of Central Texas Announces New Executive Director

Humane Society of Central Texas Logo
Humane Society of Central Texas Logo(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Board of Directors of the Humane Society of Central Texas has announced their new Executive Director.

Kandi Hillyer will begin the position on February 28 after a nationwide search.

“I am honored to bring my love for animals and my knowledge of running all aspects of a shelter to Central Texas,” Hillyer said. “I look forward to helping the Humane Society of Central Texas expand its no-kill programs and further it’s impact in the local community.”

Hillyer brings seven years of experience serving first as co-president of the Iowa’s Des Moines County Humane Society Board of Directors and then as the shelter director.

She also has served as Director for a nationwide chain of healthcare clinics.

“We are excited to have Kandi leading our dedicated staff and volunteers as we pursue our mission to serve the animals and people of Central Texas,” said Christie Acosta, president, Humane Society Board of Directors. “In addition to her shelter management experience, she also brings fundraising, human resources and networking skills to the position, and we look forward to her using her skills and experience to continue the lifesaving programs of the HSCTX.”

