Local ministry to host ‘city-wide prayer’ in wake of recent violence

Citywide Prayer
Citywide Prayer(Living Out Loud Youth Ministry)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The leaders of Living Out Loud Youth Ministry are stepping up saying the last several months have been filled with too much tragedy.

“We are supposed to be raising up preachers, basketball players, NFL players, teachers, doctors, lawyers, but how can we see that if innocent lives are being taken,” Jamal Walker said.

Waco Police say this is something they are working to address. Chief Sheryl Victorian released a statement last month after seeing a rise in gun-related crimes.

“Gun-related crime has continued to plague our community as Waco officers respond to an increase in gun-related violence, we see the effects it has on everyone,” Chief Victorian said.

Just this past weekend, police held a Crime Prevention Summit.

However, on Sunday, a shooting in Waco led to the fifth murder investigation of 2022, 16-year-old university high school student Drevion Booker.

“Whatever happened to meeting with somebody and having a proper, civil conversation without pulling a weapon on somebody?” Chondale Minor Jr. said.

“The children are our future, but how is there a future when everybody is being gunned down?” Walker said.

It’s violence and crime that drives Living Out Loud Youth Ministry to come together and try to help our community by lifting them up in prayer.

“We have lost a lot of young people and it’s time to take our community back and it’s time for us to pray,” Christopher Freeman said.

“Prayer is the key.”

They are hosting what they call a “city-wide prayer” for healing and to bring love back into our community.

“We believe this city-wide prayer will change a lot of things,” Minor said.

“It will open up a lot of people’s eyes that are blind to all of the violence and activity happening.”

“It affects all of us in such a big way and if we can look passed what we see in front of us and look at the bigger picture, I really feel like things will change,” Natasha Frank said.

The city-wide prayer will happen this Thursday at 7 pm on Facebook Live. Living Out Loud Youth Ministry also has youth outreach programs in hopes of reaching kids faced with difficulties and violence.

WACO IT IS NEEDED!!!!!!! EVERY PARENT EVERY CHILD NEEDS TO JOIN THIS PRAYER ON THURSDAY!!!!! Let's Lift Our Children Up In Prayer !! THURSDAY THURSDAY THURSDAY

Posted by Christopher James Freeman on Monday, February 21, 2022

