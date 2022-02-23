Advertisement

‘Twosday’ brings twins to a couple after nearly 2 days in labor

A couple in Pennsylvania delivered twins on Twosday after nearly two days in labor. (Source: KYW, GERRITY FAMILY, CNN)
By Stephanie Sthal
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (KYW) – A couple in Pennsylvania delivered twins on Twosday after nearly two days in labor.

Katie and Ryan Gerrity wanted to deliver on Feb. 22, 2022, but the hospital was booked so the induction process started on Feb. 20.

Katie said she was in labor for 43 hours before ultimately delivering the twins at 4:02 a.m. and 4:20 a.m. on Feb. 22, 2022 – the day they had hoped for.

“I think it’s really awesome and it’s a good story to tell when they get older and a really awesome birthday for them to have,” she said.

Baby Addison was born at 6.5 lbs. while her sister Rylee weighed just under 4 lbs. and is in the NICU.

Katie says twins run in her family. She and her twin brother were born in 1988 and two of her cousins also gave birth to twins.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s sign in Temple, Texas.
Buc-ee’s officials confirm: second Central Texas location is in the works
A winter weather advisory is now in effect for the western half of Central Texas through 6 PM...
Freezing rain expected to impact parts of Central Texas Wednesday and Thursday
Police described the suspect as a middle-aged African American man wearing a white T-shirt,...
Temple PD: Man walks out of store without paying for vehicle battery, assaults employee
James Darell Lincoln and Isaac John Allan
Police in Central Texas arrest men accused of burglarizing several businesses
Josh Hamilton, a former Major League Baseball player with the Texas Rangers was arrested...
Former Texas Rangers star Josh Hamilton pleads guilty to unlawful restraint

Latest News

A home was damaged in an area where recent shelling has been reported.
Shell strikes home in Ukraine's Donbas region
A sign warns Fort Ord visitors to stay out of an area that may contain unexploded ordinance on...
What Lies Beneath: Vets worry polluted base made them ill
A woman in suing the Los Angeles Police Department after she was wrongly arrested and jailed...
LAPD facing lawsuit after arresting the wrong person
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia evacuating embassy in Ukraine as crisis escalates