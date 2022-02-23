TxDot in Waco to begin weather preparation for Thursday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - TxDOT’s Waco district will begin it’s winter weather 24-hour operations around the city due to weather conditions.

With the potential mix of sub-freezing temperatures and precipitation in the forecast, TxDOT maintenance crews are mobilized in their winter weather response.

Crews will retreat structures and problem areas, pretreat additional roadways and begin performing deicing operations as needed through tomorrow.

The Waco District began Tuesday proactively pretreating structures and problem areas in the eight counties the district serves.

TxDOT’s Waco District maintenance personnel will continue monitoring the forecast and adjust operations as conditions warrant.

TxDOT encourages motorists to give TxDOT vehicles at least 200 feet of space as they treat roadways.

