University High boys play with heavy hearts as they mourn murder of beloved teammate

By Darby Brown
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The University High School Boys Basketball Team played in a first-round playoff game on Tuesday night, while mourning the loss of their teammate DreVion Booker.

Police confirmed Booker, 16, died as a result of the gunshot wounds he suffered Sunday night.

University High basketball player shot, killed in Waco Sunday night

The team honored Booker by placing his jersey and photo on their bench for the entire game. Before the game, there was a moment of silence.

University didn’t win the game, but they felt DreVion was with them as they played and they tried to heal as a team.

