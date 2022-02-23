University High boys play with heavy hearts as they mourn murder of beloved teammate

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The University High School Boys Basketball Team played in a first-round playoff game on Tuesday night, while mourning the loss of their teammate DreVion Booker.

Police confirmed Booker, 16, died as a result of the gunshot wounds he suffered Sunday night.

The team honored Booker by placing his jersey and photo on their bench for the entire game. Before the game, there was a moment of silence.

University didn’t win the game, but they felt DreVion was with them as they played and they tried to heal as a team.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.