Winter weather advisory in effect, but main impacts don’t arrive until Thursday

A winter weather advisory is now in effect for cities and towns near and west of I-35 corridor through Thursday evening. A winter weather advisory is a step down from a winter storm warning and is issued whenever wintry weather may create some hazardous travel conditions. Thankfully, forecast model data continues to show that this round of wintry weather will NOT be as bad as the wintry weather we experienced earlier this month. During the day today, temperatures along and west of I-35 will hover close to or below freezing meaning that any precipitation that falls could fall as sleet or freezing rain. East of I-35, temperatures are expected to stay above freezing all day long so rain will be the primary precipitation type. Precipitation chances are only near 30% since precipitation today should be fairly light and generally scattered. Steadier showers could be few and far between but drizzle may hang around some spots for a good portion of the day. Rain chances near 30% this morning dip to 20% midday and then come back up to near 30% this afternoon, especially so east of I-35. We’re expecting minimal impacts to roads today, however any precipitation that falls near and west of I-35 may cause bridges and overpasses to become icy. Many surface streets should fare well, but be aware of patchy ice on the ground.

By and large, the best chances for wintry weather in the form of freezing rain arrives overnight tonight. Widespread but light precipitation is expected to expand in coverage after around midnight. Bridges and overpasses will likely turn icy but some surface streets could be slick too. Widespread icy roads are NOT expected and the more frequently traveled roads should fare okay, especially as we get closer to sunrise and more people get out and about. Precipitation chances climb up to around 60% after midnight and will stay high through midday. Some good news though! Although sub-freezing temperatures are expected pretty much area wide overnight into Thursday morning, temperatures along and east of I-35 should gradually warm up along and east of I-35 above freezing so precipitation may switch back over to rain and ice may melt some. West of I-35, temperatures likely stay close to or below freezing throughout the day so icy roadways are possible through the entire day. Again, the main concern is bridges and overpasses but some surface streets may be slick too. Even though precipitation will be generally light, we still could see upwards of .15″ of ice.

Any ice that’s left on roadways Thursday afternoon stays on the roads through Friday morning since temperatures will fall down into the mid-to-upper 20s. Although there won’t be a ton of sunshine Friday, temperatures should warm back into the low 40s and melting will continue. Temperatures will likely stay above freezing Saturday morning thanks to the arrival of a storm system from the south. Highs Saturday should reach the mid-40s and we’re expecting a 60% chance of rain. Unfortunately, Saturday could be fairly soggy with widespread off/on light showers expected. Thankfully, sub-freezing temperatures aren’t expected behind Saturday’s rain so roadways should be okay. The warm up starts Sunday and continues through the majority of next week. Highs Sunday in the mid-to-upper 50s should reach the low 60s Monday through Wednesday with 70s through the start of next weekend.

