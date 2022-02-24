Advertisement

Be Remarkable: Real life angel spreads her wings to help others rise above

This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Temple where a real life angel has spread her wings to help others rise above bewildering circumstances.
By Pete Sousa
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, TX - This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Temple where a real life angel has spread her wings to help others rise above bewildering circumstances.

“We try to teach them and help them learn about being a parent and having a healthy family. 100% of these young ladies we work with are experiencing some kind of domestic violence or they’ve experience some kind of physical abuse, some kind of trauma.”, Georgette Greenwood, Be Remarkable Winner

Georgette Greenwood is the Executive Director for “Our Lady of the Angels Maternity Shelter in Temple, and she’s also this week’s Daniel Stark and KWTX’s Be Remarkable winner.

Her shelter houses pregnant women and their children who have no where else to go.

“So many of them just don’t know what to do, but we offer them so much more. We try to get them into housing, in school, GEDs, whatever it is they’re lacking we try to help, and she’s the one that has facilitated all of that. “, Hattrice Freeman, Nominator

Hattrice Freeman nominated Georgette for this award and has helped her in her mission at the shelter, and that overall mission is not only keeping these woman safe, it’s also providing a service for society.

“We got a lot of our ladies getting internships and going to school and we have one young lady that just graduated and she’s working at Baylor Scott & White and she’s a mom of three.

If you’d like to get involved and help out the shelter, go to ladyoftheangels.org

If you know a remarkable person, nominate them at kwtx.com/beremarkable.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s sign in Temple, Texas.
Buc-ee’s officials confirm: second Central Texas location is in the works
Winter Weather Weather Advisory
Freezing rain expected to impact parts of Central Texas Wednesday and Thursday
A woman's body was found at Brookshire Brothers early Wednesday morning
Woman found dead in vehicle outside Central Texas Brookshire Brothers grocery store
Police described the suspect as a middle-aged African American man wearing a white T-shirt,...
Temple PD: Man walks out of store without paying for vehicle battery, assaults employee
James Darell Lincoln and Isaac John Allan
Police in Central Texas arrest men accused of burglarizing several businesses

Latest News

This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Temple where a real life angel has spread her wings...
Real life angel spreads her wings to help others rise above
Some local first graders marked February 22, 2022 - dubbed “Twosday” on social media - by...
Robinson first graders create 2.22.22 time capsule to open on 3.3.33 when they are seniors
Megan Fortenberry is leading the neonatology team as the NNP Director at Ascension Providence.
Ascension Providence expands care for premature babies in Central Texas
Matt Parrish, the president and CEO of Knauf Insulation
Global leader in fiberglass insulation to open new factory in McGregor