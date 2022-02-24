Be Remarkable: Real life angel spreads her wings to help others rise above

TEMPLE, TX - This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Temple where a real life angel has spread her wings to help others rise above bewildering circumstances.

“We try to teach them and help them learn about being a parent and having a healthy family. 100% of these young ladies we work with are experiencing some kind of domestic violence or they’ve experience some kind of physical abuse, some kind of trauma.”, Georgette Greenwood, Be Remarkable Winner

Georgette Greenwood is the Executive Director for “Our Lady of the Angels Maternity Shelter in Temple, and she’s also this week’s Daniel Stark and KWTX’s Be Remarkable winner.

Her shelter houses pregnant women and their children who have no where else to go.

“So many of them just don’t know what to do, but we offer them so much more. We try to get them into housing, in school, GEDs, whatever it is they’re lacking we try to help, and she’s the one that has facilitated all of that. “, Hattrice Freeman, Nominator

Hattrice Freeman nominated Georgette for this award and has helped her in her mission at the shelter, and that overall mission is not only keeping these woman safe, it’s also providing a service for society.

“We got a lot of our ladies getting internships and going to school and we have one young lady that just graduated and she’s working at Baylor Scott & White and she’s a mom of three.

If you’d like to get involved and help out the shelter, go to ladyoftheangels.org

If you know a remarkable person, nominate them at kwtx.com/beremarkable.