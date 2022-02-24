Icy Weather Moving Out, but Cold Weather Continues

It’s been another bitterly cold day across Central Texas, with temperatures staying below freezing most of the day. We have seen improvements in most of the roadways, but there could be a few isolated slick spots out the door early Friday morning. The cold weather continues into your Friday. We will start the morning in the mid-20s, with wind chills in the 10s. Clouds will build back in throughout the day, and temperatures will only make it into the mid-40s for highs.

Late in the day Friday and into your Saturday we will see rain chances return. Saturday will be a cloudy, rainy, and cold day. Rain chances are around 70%, and temperatures will struggle to make it into the low 40s. Temperatures will start to rebound Sunday and into next week. By the end of next week we will see comfortable 70s return.

