Advertisement

Missing Madison County woman’s remains found, 2 arrested

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says Megan Martinez were found.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office says Megan Martinez were found.(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The remains of Megan Martinez, 27, have been found. She had been missing since February 5.

Two people have also been arrested according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement on their Facebook page, the Sheriff’s Office said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Megan’s family at this time.”

The Sheriff’s Office says they will make a public statement in the near future.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman's body was found at Brookshire Brothers early Wednesday morning
Woman found dead in vehicle outside Central Texas Brookshire Brothers grocery store
A winter weather advisory remains in effect for all of Central Texas through 6 PM Thursday...
Icy roads remain an issue Thursday morning
Buc-ee’s sign in Temple, Texas.
Buc-ee’s officials confirm: second Central Texas location is in the works
(Left to right: Ruben Castro and Theodore Villarreal)
Gang members on Texas 10 Most Wanted List arrested
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO

Latest News

Texas county hopes online dashboard eases crime concerns
Gov. Greg Abbott’s deployment of thousands of National Guard members to the border for an...
I hate it here”: National Guard members sound off on Texas border mission in leaked morale survey
A winter weather advisory remains in effect for all of Central Texas through 6 PM Thursday...
Icy roads remain an issue Thursday morning
File Graphic
Deputy constable, suspect killed during disturbance at Houston mall