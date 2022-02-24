Missing Madison County woman’s remains found, 2 arrested

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The remains of Megan Martinez, 27, have been found. She had been missing since February 5.

Two people have also been arrested according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement on their Facebook page, the Sheriff’s Office said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Megan’s family at this time.”

The Sheriff’s Office says they will make a public statement in the near future.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.