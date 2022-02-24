Robinson first graders create 2.22.22 time capsule to open on 3.3.33 when they are seniors

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Some local first graders marked February 22, 2022 - dubbed “Twosday” on social media - by creating a time capsule box of memories they can open when they’re seniors in high school on March 3, 2033 (3-3-33).

The unique idea came from Robinson Primary first grade teacher Nikki Bailey.

“We made some time capsules because when this group of first graders is in high school, it’ll be 3-3-33 and they’ll get to open up their time capsules and see what they did in first grade,” Mrs. Bailey said.

The boxes were filled with everything from the student’s autographs to self-portraits and even pictures of current technology.

“We created a packet at school that gets to tell all kinds of stuff about them, how tall they are, their handprint size, some of their favorite things, " Bailey added.

The class embraced the project on the special mathematical day which is recognized as a palindrome day – or 2.22.22. A palindrome means that the date is read the same whether it’s forward or backward.

First graders in Robinson, Texas create a 2.22.22 time capsule (Courtesy Photos)

The day is also an ambigram, meaning it’s read the same way upside down as it is right-side up.

Tuesday at Robinson Primary was referred to more cleverly as “Twosday.”

“I’m Jazz Rosas and I’m seven years old,” one student said when talking about his time capsule. “I put a Pokémon action figure and a t-shirt in and lots more.”

Student Emory Skinner said picking out and including her favorite things was her favorite part.

“I put some pictures and some of my favorite things in it,” Emery said.

Bailey sent home the boxes with the students after school with a front label which reads “Time Capsule: Do not open until 3/3/2033.”

The teacher said she thinks opening the time capsule the next time such a rare date rolls around will be fun for the kids.

“Then when they get to 3-3-33 they’ll get to open it up and see all the fun stuff that they loved when they were in first grade,” she said.

