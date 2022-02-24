Advertisement

Study: Washing dishes lowers heart disease risks in older women

The study measured the physical activity of over 5,400 women between the ages of 63 to 97.
The study measured the physical activity of over 5,400 women between the ages of 63 to 97.
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists say some older women could get health benefit from chores like washing dishes and cooking.

The Journal of the American Heart Association published a study from the University of California San Diego Tuesday.

The study measured the physical activity of over 5,400 women between the ages of 63 to 97.

They found that women who performed routine activities like housework, cooking and gardening saw a reduced risk of heart disease.

They say self-care activities like showering can also be significantly beneficial for seniors’ cardiovascular health

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s sign in Temple, Texas.
Buc-ee’s officials confirm: second Central Texas location is in the works
Winter Weather Weather Advisory
Freezing rain expected to impact parts of Central Texas Wednesday and Thursday
A woman's body was found at Brookshire Brothers early Wednesday morning
Woman found dead in vehicle outside Central Texas Brookshire Brothers grocery store
Police described the suspect as a middle-aged African American man wearing a white T-shirt,...
Temple PD: Man walks out of store without paying for vehicle battery, assaults employee
James Darell Lincoln and Isaac John Allan
Police in Central Texas arrest men accused of burglarizing several businesses

Latest News

A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia’s Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
File: Russian President Vladimir Putin
NATO officials say Russian attack on Ukraine has begun
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
Ex-officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid begins trial
Trial is underway for Brett Hankison, the former Louisville, Kentucky police officer charged in...
Hankinson trial begins in Breonna Taylor case