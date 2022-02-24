WATCH LIVE: Texas GOP debate for attorney general candidates
Ken Paxton declined invitation to participate
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
(KWTX) - Spectrum News is hosting a live debate featuring the three Republican candidates seeking to out incumbent Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who declined to participate.
The debate includes Texas Land Commissioner George P Bush, R-Austin; U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler; and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman, R-Houston.
FOLLOW THE DEBATE IN THE LIVESTREAM BELOW:
