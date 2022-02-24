Winter weather advisory in effect for All of Central Texas

It’s been a cold and breezy Wednesday across Central Texas. Most of the day has been in the 20s, with wind chills in the 10s. This style of frigidly cold weather will stick around overnight. As we go through the evening and overnight hours we will start to see an increase in the coverage of light freezing rain. Many areas of Central Texas could see ice accumulations around 1/10th of an inch. Icy bridges and overpasses will likely be the biggest impact with this event, but some lesser traveled roadways could also have some slick spots from the ice. The potential for slick roadway will last through the morning hours Thursday, but we should climb back above freezing during the afternoon hours on Thursday.

Temperatures will stay chilly for the remainder of the workweek and into the weekend, and we will see another decent chance for rain returning on Saturday as well. As we move through next week we will see a nice warming trend with temperatures rebounding into the 60s and 70s.

