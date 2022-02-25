Advertisement

Concerns over cyberattacks grow as Russia invades Ukraine and U.S. levies sanctions

By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The federal government is on high alert for Russian cyberattacks after it imposed sanctions over the attack on Ukraine.

CNN reports a senior FBI cyber official warned U.S. businesses and local governments Tuesday they should be vigilant against potential ransomware attacks. Days earlier, multiple U.S. agencies issued a similar warning to executives at major banks.

Local experts said the attacks could come in the form of phishing schemes, where a sender tricks people into opening up messages that can reveal personal information.

It is something experts are continually worried about.

“In general, the cyber attacks are something that are growing bigger and bigger,” said Abhijit Nag, an assistant professor of computer information systems.

Nag researches cybersecurity at Texas A&M University - Central Texas and said it is more of a risk because people have moved to doing things online more.

It is even turning into an issue of national security.

“For months, we’ve been working closely with the private sector to harden our cyber defenses; sharpen our ability to respond to the Russian cyber attacks as well,’ said President Joe Biden during a Thursday news conference.

One of the most common ways people fall victim to the attacks is through email.

“It’s always better not to click any link on the email,” said Nag. “Or if you get a message on your phone, it is not always good to click that link from your phone.”

Research into cybersecurity is also something A&M Central Texas is looking into more thoroughly.

Last September, the university announced it was establishing a research park that would house two cybersecurity firms.

“In every single case, you need to protect your data, you need to protect your customer information,” said Nag. ““In health care, financial institutions, financial institutions, government, any sector you see.”

For anything that requires a log-in, it is best to use a two-factor authentication system. That is usually a process that sends a temporary password through cellphones in order to log into some sites.

On top of that, the advice is to be aware of anything that seems fishy.

“All those users need to be educated, so that they can know, how they can safely navigate online,” said Nag.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in Hill County have upped the bounty for feral hog tails in hopes of decreasing the...
Central Texas county ups the bounty for feral hogs
Amber Garrett, 27, and Yudon Allen, 48
Two charged in disappearance of Madison County woman
Police say a 4-year-old boy died at the hospital after he was attacked by dogs at a Baytown,...
4-year-old boy dies after dog attack in Texas
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
(Left to right: Ruben Castro and Theodore Villarreal)
Gang members on Texas 10 Most Wanted List arrested

Latest News

Fort Worth Police are looking for a missing 11-month old girl.
Fort Worth Police search for missing 11-month old girl
File Photo
Waco ISD school board votes to end mask mandate: Report
Worries grow over cyber attacks as Russia invades Ukraine
Worries grow over cyber attacks as Russia invades Ukraine
Wreckage is seen in Ukraine after Russia launched missile attacks on Thursday.
Ukrainian Baylor professor, Temple church with ties to Ukraine react to Russian invasion
With the future of Ukraine and its citizens unknown, thousands of military families are...
Fort Hood officials, veterans react to Russia invading Ukraine