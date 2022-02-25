Concerns over cyberattacks grow as Russia invades Ukraine and U.S. levies sanctions

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The federal government is on high alert for Russian cyberattacks after it imposed sanctions over the attack on Ukraine.

CNN reports a senior FBI cyber official warned U.S. businesses and local governments Tuesday they should be vigilant against potential ransomware attacks. Days earlier, multiple U.S. agencies issued a similar warning to executives at major banks.

Local experts said the attacks could come in the form of phishing schemes, where a sender tricks people into opening up messages that can reveal personal information.

It is something experts are continually worried about.

“In general, the cyber attacks are something that are growing bigger and bigger,” said Abhijit Nag, an assistant professor of computer information systems.

Nag researches cybersecurity at Texas A&M University - Central Texas and said it is more of a risk because people have moved to doing things online more.

It is even turning into an issue of national security.

“For months, we’ve been working closely with the private sector to harden our cyber defenses; sharpen our ability to respond to the Russian cyber attacks as well,’ said President Joe Biden during a Thursday news conference.

One of the most common ways people fall victim to the attacks is through email.

“It’s always better not to click any link on the email,” said Nag. “Or if you get a message on your phone, it is not always good to click that link from your phone.”

Research into cybersecurity is also something A&M Central Texas is looking into more thoroughly.

Last September, the university announced it was establishing a research park that would house two cybersecurity firms.

“In every single case, you need to protect your data, you need to protect your customer information,” said Nag. ““In health care, financial institutions, financial institutions, government, any sector you see.”

For anything that requires a log-in, it is best to use a two-factor authentication system. That is usually a process that sends a temporary password through cellphones in order to log into some sites.

On top of that, the advice is to be aware of anything that seems fishy.

“All those users need to be educated, so that they can know, how they can safely navigate online,” said Nag.

