Ex-Texas police officer indicted for firing at fleeing juveniles

A Bexar County grand jury indicted Oscar Cruz Jr. on Wednesday on a count of deadly conduct...
A Bexar County grand jury indicted Oscar Cruz Jr. on Wednesday on a count of deadly conduct with a firearm, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.(Obtained by CBS DFW (For CBS affiliates only))
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A former San Antonio police officer has been indicted for firing at fleeing juveniles suspected of trying to open car doors, officials said Friday, Feb. 25.

A Bexar County grand jury indicted Oscar Cruz Jr. on Wednesday on a count of deadly conduct with a firearm, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

The third-degree felony is punishable by two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Cruz had been suspended indefinitely after the March 2020 incident. In response to a call of juveniles pulling on vehicle door handles, Cruz tried to detain a suspect who eluded capture.

Cruz chased the youth on foot when another juvenile threw a rock that hit him in the face. Cruz fired two shots at the fleeing youths, missing them.

Cruz, 27, was arrested Thursday and released on a $5,000 bond. Jail records list no attorney for the former officer, and no published telephone number for Cruz could be found.

