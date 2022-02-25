Advertisement

Fort Hood officials, veterans react to Russia invading Ukraine

With the future of Ukraine and its citizens unknown, thousands of military families are...
With the future of Ukraine and its citizens unknown, thousands of military families are concerned about what Russia’s invasion means for troops on Fort Hood prepared to deploy at a moment’s notice.(KFDA)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - With the future of Ukraine and its citizens unknown, thousands of military families are concerned about what Russia’s invasion means for troops on Fort Hood prepared to deploy at a moment’s notice.

Army Veteran Jeremy Fay says while he was shocked to hear the news, his biggest concern is his close friends with family in Ukraine right now.

“I have a friend of mine who’s Ukrainian and has family and friends over there right now,” he said.

“I just sent her a message to see if she’s okay. She has had no communication with anybody. She doesn’t know what’s happening on the ground there and she doesn’t know if her people are alive.”

With that in mind, he said he wasn’t surprised to hear about the U.S. and NATO’s response in supporting Ukraine’s fight, being prepared to protect close by NATO nations and imposing economic sanctions. However, he says the haunting images of citizens trying to get out almost tempts him to go fight himself.

“It’s a terrible situation where you see this type of naked aggression and you want to move just in the way of supporting humanity,” he said.

“You wanna punch the bully in the nose. Unfortunately, there’s only so much that the United States and its allies can do at this point.”

In an official statement reaction to the invasion, III Armored Corps Director of Public Affairs and Spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto said quote:

“We routinely conduct readiness activities to ensure we are prepared to deploy, if ordered to do so. No deployment order has been given. The training and readiness activities we are conducting are precautionary actions to provide our National Command Authority with a variety of options should additional forces be needed in Europe to assure our NATO and European allies and deter Russian aggression.”

Even so, Fay adds what’s most important is providing the Ukranian military as much support as possible.

“I personally would like to see the U.S. and supporting NATO nations involved in the supply in the munition of weapons of aid to the Ukrainians so we enable them and equip them to fight this fight,” he said.

“Clearly, they’re fighting right now and they’re willing to fight. Let’s enable them.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in Hill County have upped the bounty for feral hog tails in hopes of decreasing the...
Central Texas county ups the bounty for feral hogs
Amber Garrett, 27, and Yudon Allen, 48
Two charged in disappearance of Madison County woman
Police say a 4-year-old boy died at the hospital after he was attacked by dogs at a Baytown,...
4-year-old boy dies after dog attack in Texas
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
(Left to right: Ruben Castro and Theodore Villarreal)
Gang members on Texas 10 Most Wanted List arrested

Latest News

Fort Worth Police are looking for a missing 11-month old girl.
Fort Worth Police search for missing 11-month old girl
File Photo
Waco ISD school board votes to end mask mandate: Report
Worries grow over cyber attacks as Russia invades Ukraine
Worries grow over cyber attacks as Russia invades Ukraine
Wreckage is seen in Ukraine after Russia launched missile attacks on Thursday.
Ukrainian Baylor professor, Temple church with ties to Ukraine react to Russian invasion