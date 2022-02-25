Fort Worth Police search for missing 11-month old girl

FORT WORTH, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert was issued Friday morning for a missing 11-month-old girl.

Harmony Rodriguez was last seen wearing a yellow and brown onesie.

Police are looking for Lancelot Zaire Dawkins, 26, in connection with her abduction.

The suspect is driving a white Jeep Wrangler with unknown license plates, black trim and black steps.

Dawkins was last heard from in Fort Worth.

If you have information call the Fort Worth Police Department.

