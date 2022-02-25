Advertisement

Waco ISD school board votes to end mask mandate: Report

File Photo
File Photo(Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Independent School District Board of Trustees on Thursday unanimously voted to end the district’s face mask mandate at 5 p.m. on March 4, according to the Waco Tribune Herald.

The decision to require masks in classrooms was made in August 2021, during a prior surge, and remained in place as the omicron variant spread.

The district’s mask policy caught the attention of Texas’ Attorney General, Ken Paxton, who filed a lawsuit. Even with that, WISD did not budge and decided to keep the mandate in place.

The district came back from the holiday season with 400 cases. “The month of January was pretty hard on us, but things are improving at this point,” District Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon recently told KWTX.

