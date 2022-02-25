Waco students produce memorable Black History Month program

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Local middle school students and staff teamed up with community members to produce a memorable Black History Month program with a goal to educate, entertain and reflect.

The Black History Month program took place at the auditorium of G.W. Carver Indian Spring Middle School Thursday night.

“The Black History Month Program was a wonderful collaboration of the school’s students, teachers, staff and other community partners coming together to celebrate and honor the various achievements and contributions of African Americans,” said Jocelyn Williams, Community Organizer for Grassroots Community Development.

“It also was a time to showcase the many talents of Waco’s youth.”

Talents were on display in several ways. The show kicked off with a Parade of Queens, a special celebration of history, craftsmanship and meaning behind the traditional African dress.

Baylor University student Jada Halliday was up next singing the song “I Know I’ve Been Changed.”

Jada is the current director of praise and worship at Mosaic Waco Church and serves as an ambassador for Prosper Waco. She also has a Bachelor of Science in Sociology.

The Carver-Indian Spring United Band performed and so did the Carver Indian Spring Flute Ensemble. The ensemble, along with musician Jocelyn Williams, performed the African American spiritual song “Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen.”

Baylor’s Divine 9, which are historically Black Greek-lettered groups on campus representing fraternities and sororities within the National Pan-Hellenic Council, were on hand with a Roll Coll followed by a a step show by the men of Phi Beta Sigma at Baylor.

Shirley Langston, a Family Support Specialist at the school, said the students starting practicing in January and never quit.

“Step team practiced every day after school at ACE after school program. Choir and band were during their normal class periods and some evenings,” Langston said. “Flute Ensemble had some special practices with Joselyn Williams and Grass Roots Waco. Bad weather days and teacher in-service days all hindered practices so our students and teachers worked very hard to make this a success.”

Indian Spring Middle School has participated in the program for many years, but this was the first for G.W. Carver.

G.W. Carver moved over and combined with Indian Spring after a fire heavily damaged G. W. Carver on July 27.

