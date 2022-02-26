Cold & rainy Saturday, but better weather returning soon!!

Saturday will be SOGGY and COLD! It’s for sure one of those ‘stay inside’ days since temperatures will start out in the low-to-mid 30s and then only warm up into the upper 30s and low 40s with off and on widely scattered to numerous showers rolling through. The best chance for precipitation comes midday and into the afternoon and especially near and east of I-35. It may not rain all day long, with the exception of for cities and towns near the Brazos Valley, but we’re expecting it to be raining more often than not later in the day. Rain chances stay high through the early evening Saturday but we’ll shut the faucet off by midnight. Overnight lows will dip into the low-to-mid-30s by Sunday morning so some bridges and overpasses may be slick. Sunshine returns and highs rebound into the mid-to-upper 50s late in the day. Much of next week will be quiet and dry! Temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s early in the week will warm into the 70s for the remainder of the week however a chance for rain may return late next week into the weekend.

