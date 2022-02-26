Advertisement

Cold & rainy Saturday, but better weather returning soon!!

By Brady Taylor
Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Saturday will be SOGGY and COLD! It’s for sure one of those ‘stay inside’ days since temperatures will start out in the low-to-mid 30s and then only warm up into the upper 30s and low 40s with off and on widely scattered to numerous showers rolling through. The best chance for precipitation comes midday and into the afternoon and especially near and east of I-35. It may not rain all day long, with the exception of for cities and towns near the Brazos Valley, but we’re expecting it to be raining more often than not later in the day. Rain chances stay high through the early evening Saturday but we’ll shut the faucet off by midnight. Overnight lows will dip into the low-to-mid-30s by Sunday morning so some bridges and overpasses may be slick. Sunshine returns and highs rebound into the mid-to-upper 50s late in the day. Much of next week will be quiet and dry! Temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s early in the week will warm into the 70s for the remainder of the week however a chance for rain may return late next week into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Morgan Strobel is in the Smith County Jail on $100K bond.
Texas woman forges her way to contract on $1.2M home, police say
Snowflakes Donuts
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 2.25.22
Officials in Hill County have upped the bounty for feral hog tails in hopes of decreasing the...
Central Texas county ups the bounty for feral hogs
File Graphic
Police find 2 adults, 2 children dead in North Texas home
With the future of Ukraine and its citizens unknown, thousands of military families are...
Fort Hood officials, veterans react to Russia invading Ukraine

Latest News

FastCast
Cold & rainy Saturday, but better weather returning soon!!
FastCast
Brady's Saturday FastCast
FastCast
Brady's Friday Evening FastCast
KWTX Fastcast Images
Not done with the cold or precipitation just yet!