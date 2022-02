KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Fire Fighters battled a fire overnight at an abandoned house in the city.

The fire happened at Avenue D and Root Street.

There were no injuries, as the home was unoccupied.

The cause is under investigation.

