Killeen mayor, now running for at-large council seat, has to step down because of charter rule

File photo, Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra.
File photo, Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra.(KWTX)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - City of Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra, who is termed out and can no longer run for mayor, is now seeking an at-large city council seat but will have to step down before his mayoral term is over because of a city charter rule that requires any council member to resign from their seat if they are seeking another office.

The rule applies to the mayor, since he is seeking another office, and he has to formally resign at least 40 days before the May 7 election.

Segarra said his decision to continue as a council member was influenced by the desire to see some of the projects he has been working on come to fruition.

“A lot of the (projects set into motion) during your tenure as mayor, you don’t even really see until many years (later),” said Segarra.

“I’m going to look at the agenda, see what issues we got coming up, see what issues I still want to be part of,” he said.

What happens after that is also a bit tricky.

Once Segarra steps down, Debbie Nash-King, the council member for District 2, will take over as mayor pro tem.

“If I step down first and she becomes the mayor, then she is in position of the mayor and she does not have to step down,” said Segarra.

However, she would still have to be elected to the position of mayor in order to stay on after May 7. Segarra said he did not consult with Nash-King before he filed to run last week.

Five other candidates are also running for at-large city council seats, according to The Killeen Daily Herald. The top three get a seat on council.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

