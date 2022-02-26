Advertisement

Knoxville liquor store bans Russian alcohol

Russian alcohol has been banned from Bob’s Liquor Store since 2014.
By Sam Luther
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2014, when Russia invaded Crimea, the owners at Bob’s Liquor Store decided to stop selling any Russian alcohol at their store.

Owner Ashley Haun took over the business from her step dad Bob, and continued the same rule.

“We felt like we had to take a strong stance against it,” said Haun.

The store still has brands like Smirnoff because they weren’t made in Russia, while brands produced there aren’t able to be sold at Bob’s.

Haun said they haven’t seen a big loss of business, and that most people agree with the stance.

As Russia attacks Ukraine, Haun is proud of the stance the store has taken.

“Who knew it would be so relevant today,” said Haun.

The store said they used to sell a Ukrainian vodka, but haven’t had it in quite some time due to a lack of availability.

