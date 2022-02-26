Organization in Temple seeks help to get community garden project going

Temple, Texas (KWTX) - Anyone cruising down Temple’s Main Street may see some of the signage going up.

A non-profit has partnered up with a church to start a community garden.

That non-profit, called the Un-Included Club, has recently announced its partnership with Christ Episcopal Church. The church donated land to the club to start the garden.

Since it is getting closer to spring, the need to start turning that dirt is fast-approaching. The Un-Included club is looking for groups of people to sponsor a plot on that land and regularly tend to it.

“We also need people who will fund the garden so that we can continue to provide water, nutrients and other things that are necessary,” said Doree Collins, Un-Included Club’s executive director.

This project is on top of some urban farms the group has that teaches children the importance of healthy food.

Those interested are asked to look up the Un-Included Club online or on Facebook.

