O’Rourke to release book on voting during Texas governor bid

KWTX PHOTO: Leading Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke during a campaign stope in...
KWTX PHOTO: Leading Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke during a campaign stope in Waco, Texas.(Photo by Bill Gowdy)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke has a book coming out in the middle of his run for Texas governor about voting rights, an issue he has made a centerpiece of his campaign.

“We’ve Got to Try” will be released in August by Flatiron Books.

The announcement this week came as O’Rourke, a Democrat, is on track to lock up his party’s nomination in Texas’ first-in-the-nation primary next week.

According to a statement from the publisher provided by O’Rourke’s campaign, the book tells the story of voting rights battles in Texas.

O’Rourke, who ran for U.S. Senate in 2018 and president in 2020, used his fundraising power last summer to help fund more than 50 state Democratic lawmakers who fled to Washington, D.C., to temporarily block a GOP voting overhaul.

It is the second book by the former El Paso congressman, who also co-wrote a book in 2011 that advocated for legalizing marijuana.

