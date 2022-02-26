Sunny & Warmer Weather Returning Soon!

It’s been cold and soggy Saturday across Central Texas. We will continue to see the spotty light showers through the evening hours. As we head towards sunrise Sunday morning we should see the moisture move out of our area & we will start to clear the skies out. It will be chilly to start your Sunday morning, with lows down near freezing. It should be a sunny & nice Sunday across Central Texas. Highs will still be a little cooler than normal, but significantly warmer than where we have been the last few days. Highs Sunday will make it into the mid-to-upper 50s.

A steady warming trend will continue throughout the upcoming workweek. Highs on Monday & Tuesday will be in the 60s, and we will climb in to the 70s to end the workweek. Most of the workweek will be rain-free, but as we end out next week and head into the following weekend we will have to keep an eye on the return for slight shower and thunderstorm chances.

