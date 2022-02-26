‘Texas Stands With Ukraine’: Governor asks retailers to take Russian products off shelves

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Saturday announced he asked the Texas Restaurant Association, Texas Package Stores Association and all Texas retailers to “voluntarily remove all Russian products from their shelves.”

“Texas stands with Ukraine,” the governor further said.

Abbott also mentioned the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv is still standing after three days of Russian attacks and praised its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, for not leaving the country.

“This is our land, our country, our children, and we will defend all of this,” the Ukrainian president said late Friday.

“This is a leader,” Abbott said, “The U.S. must do more to end this war. Sanctions are not enough. Ukraine needs weapons.”

According to the Associated Press, Ukrainian defense forces put up fierce resistance Saturday, slowing the advance of the larger and better-armed Russian military closing in on Kyiv.

Meantime, European nations and the U.S. rushed assistance to the country, including more ammunition and weapons.

Western nations also announced another round of powerful sanctions aimed at further isolating Russia from the global financial system.

Across the U.S., some bars and liquor stores think they’ve found a potent way to punish Russia for the invasion of a sovereign and democratic nation: They’re pulling Russian vodka off their shelves and promoting Ukrainian brands instead.

