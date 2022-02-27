Advertisement

Beverly Hills mayor jailed on charge of abuse of official capacity

Lucyann Sanchez-Miramontez, the mayor of the municipality of Beverly Hills
Lucyann Sanchez-Miramontez, the mayor of the municipality of Beverly Hills(McLennan County Jail)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Lucyann Sanchez-Miramontez, the mayor of the municipality of Beverly Hills, on Saturday morning was arrested and charged with abuse of official capacity over $100 and less than $750.

Sanchez-Miramontez was released later in the day after posting a $1,000 bond.

The arresting agency was the Beverly Hills Police Department. Officials at the McLennan County Jail said the charge is a Class B misdemeanor.

No further information regarding the investigation is available.

Beverly Hills, a small city in McLennan County, is home to about 2,000 people and located entirely within the city of Waco.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Police find 2 adults, 2 children dead in North Texas home
Mary Morgan Strobel is in the Smith County Jail on $100K bond.
Texas woman forges her way to contract on $1.2M home, police say
Snowflakes Donuts
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 2.25.22
Killeen Firefighters battled a house fire overnight on Avenue D and Root Street.
Killeen house destroyed in fire
The COVID pandemic continues to make its rounds as X-Pressions Learning Center in Killeen...
Killeen: Despite closing his doors, local daycare owner takes care of families and employees

Latest News

Rising inflation and rent prices aren’t just affecting putting food on the table for Central...
Local animal shelters seeing spike in animal returns
FastCast
Brady's Sunday FastCast
Fort Worth police named Valerian Osteen, 24, as the suspect in the death of Marissa Grimes, 26.
Police: Texas man out on bond suspected in woman’s death
Kevin Godfrey, 43, was taken into custody Friday afternoon at his home in Concord as a fugitive...
Police: Texas child sex abuse suspect arrested in Vermont