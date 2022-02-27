Beverly Hills mayor jailed on charge of abuse of official capacity

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Lucyann Sanchez-Miramontez, the mayor of the municipality of Beverly Hills, on Saturday morning was arrested and charged with abuse of official capacity over $100 and less than $750.

Sanchez-Miramontez was released later in the day after posting a $1,000 bond.

The arresting agency was the Beverly Hills Police Department. Officials at the McLennan County Jail said the charge is a Class B misdemeanor.

No further information regarding the investigation is available.

Beverly Hills, a small city in McLennan County, is home to about 2,000 people and located entirely within the city of Waco.

