Beverly Hills mayor jailed on charge of abuse of official capacity
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Lucyann Sanchez-Miramontez, the mayor of the municipality of Beverly Hills, on Saturday morning was arrested and charged with abuse of official capacity over $100 and less than $750.
Sanchez-Miramontez was released later in the day after posting a $1,000 bond.
The arresting agency was the Beverly Hills Police Department. Officials at the McLennan County Jail said the charge is a Class B misdemeanor.
No further information regarding the investigation is available.
Beverly Hills, a small city in McLennan County, is home to about 2,000 people and located entirely within the city of Waco.
