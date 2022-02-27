Advertisement

Freezing tonight but warming through the week

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Winter keeps a hold on us for tonight with temperatures falling below the freezing mark once more. With a mostly clear sky, winds coming down, and low humidity, temperatures will easily fall into the upper 20s/low 30s. Spring gardeners should protect sensitive plants and pets need a warm place indoors tonight.

The sun comes out again and Monday afternoon looks lovely, with highs in the mid-60s. Temperatures will feel spring-like and above normal, for this upcoming work week. Highs are in the 60s Monday, but back into the 70s Tuesday and stay that way for the rest of the week. We could get close to 80 next weekend. The next 5 days look dry to boot.

Winds are light tomorrow but gradually pick up throughout the week and back out of the south. Cloud cover will increase by the end of the week, with windy conditions expected on Friday. That will brings back some humidity and as that builds back in, we could see a rain chance next weekend. A few spots of rain are not off the table, Saturday or Sunday.

