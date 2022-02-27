Advertisement

No. 10 Baylor knocks off No. 5 Kansas in front of record crowd

Baylor knocks off No. 5 Kansas
Baylor knocks off No. 5 Kansas(KWTX)
By Christopher Williams
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It was a packed Ferrell Center for Baylor’s rematch against a Kansas team that beat the Bears by 24 just a couple weeks ago.

The fifth ranked Jayhawks had a hot start, jumping out to a 12-2 lead less than five minutes into the game.

Kansas led Baylor by as many as 13 points in the first half, but Baylor was able to trim the deficit to one point and trailed 32-31 at halftime.

After a back-and-forth second half, the Bears knocked off Kansas 80-70.

It was the largest crowd in program history with 10,628 fans in attendance.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Police find 2 adults, 2 children dead in North Texas home
Mary Morgan Strobel is in the Smith County Jail on $100K bond.
Texas woman forges her way to contract on $1.2M home, police say
Snowflakes Donuts
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 2.25.22
Killeen Firefighters battled a house fire overnight on Avenue D and Root Street.
Killeen house destroyed in fire
The COVID pandemic continues to make its rounds as X-Pressions Learning Center in Killeen...
Killeen: Despite closing his doors, local daycare owner takes care of families and employees

Latest News

Baylor's Jordan Lewis sets the NCAAW record for most career games played at 158
No. 5 Baylor women win 8th in a row, 85-77 over Kansas
Gatesville's Stormy Tatum is this week's Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion
Classroom Champions: Gatesville’s Stormy Tatum
Former Baylor head football coach Art Briles has interviewed for the vacant offensive...
Former Baylor football coach Art Briles hired by Grambling State as offensive coordinator
UHS Basketball wears shirts with Booker's name and number
University High boys play with heavy hearts as they mourn loss of beloved teammate