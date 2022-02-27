No. 10 Baylor knocks off No. 5 Kansas in front of record crowd

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It was a packed Ferrell Center for Baylor’s rematch against a Kansas team that beat the Bears by 24 just a couple weeks ago.

The fifth ranked Jayhawks had a hot start, jumping out to a 12-2 lead less than five minutes into the game.

Kansas led Baylor by as many as 13 points in the first half, but Baylor was able to trim the deficit to one point and trailed 32-31 at halftime.

After a back-and-forth second half, the Bears knocked off Kansas 80-70.

It was the largest crowd in program history with 10,628 fans in attendance.

