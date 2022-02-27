Advertisement

Police: Texas man out on bond suspected in woman’s death

Fort Worth police named Valerian Osteen, 24, as the suspect in the death of Marissa Grimes, 26.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The body of a woman reported missing earlier this month has been found under the home of a man who had been released from jail on bond after being accused of threatening her, authorities said Saturday.

Fort Worth police named Valerian Osteen, 24, as the suspect in the death of Marissa Grimes, 26. Police said her body was found after officers served a search warrant Tuesday at a Fort Worth home. Prosecutors say Osteen lived at the home.

Grimes, who was from nearby Arlington, was reported missing Feb. 12. Police haven’t released her cause of death.

Police say that shortly after Osteen was arrested in early January on a domestic violence offense, he was released from jail on bond. Police said Grimes was the victim of the offense, and an emergency protective order was issued prohibiting him from contacting her.

Osteen’s bond from the domestic violence charge was revoked Wednesday, police said. He remained jailed Saturday on no bond. Police say additional charges are expected.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that court documents pertaining to the domestic violence charge say Osteen held Grimes against her will, pointed a gun at her and threatened her with bodily injury.

Jail records don’t list an attorney for Osteen.

