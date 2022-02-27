Salado seeking ‘Music Friendly Community’ title from the state

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) --The small village of Salado is many things -- charming, artsy and quaint.

But it’s not an official music friendly city; at least not yet.

There’s a new push by village leaders to make Salado’s love of music official by having the village designated by the Texas Music Office as an official Music Friendly Community joining about 30 other cities across the state.

“It allows us to show to local musicians, local music venues that if they have needs that they have in the community they can come to somebody in the city as well as communicate those needs to the state if need be,” said Salado’s Assistant Village Administrator Stacey Ybarra.

One of Salado’s main music venues is Barrow Brewing Company where they host a variety of live music acts every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“We are always seeking entertainment,” said KD Hill, the brewery’s owner. “Something to keep people here and enjoying their time.”

To get the designation, village leaders will have to get venues like Barrow Brewing Co. on board, as well as incorporate music education and take stock of the local artists and music scene in Salado.

But village leaders say being labelled a music friendly community is more than just a fancy title.

“We’ll be able to bring in people that stay and hopefully we get hot taxes from them. But also it could lead to where more people want to move here and more businesses that are music friendly actually want to develop here,” Ybarra said

Village leaders are inviting the public out to a workshop Monday at 6p.m. at city hall as part of the process of earning the designation.

Those interested in attending the workshop can RSVP by clicking this link.

