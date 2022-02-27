Advertisement

Salado seeking ‘Music Friendly Community’ title from the state

(KWTX)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) --The small village of Salado is many things -- charming, artsy and quaint.

But it’s not an official music friendly city; at least not yet.

There’s a new push by village leaders to make Salado’s love of music official by having the village designated by the Texas Music Office as an official Music Friendly Community joining about 30 other cities across the state.

“It allows us to show to local musicians, local music venues that if they have needs that they have in the community they can come to somebody in the city as well as communicate those needs to the state if need be,” said Salado’s Assistant Village Administrator Stacey Ybarra.

One of Salado’s main music venues is Barrow Brewing Company where they host a variety of live music acts every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“We are always seeking entertainment,” said KD Hill, the brewery’s owner. “Something to keep people here and enjoying their time.”

To get the designation, village leaders will have to get venues like Barrow Brewing Co. on board, as well as incorporate music education and take stock of the local artists and music scene in Salado.

But village leaders say being labelled a music friendly community is more than just a fancy title.

“We’ll be able to bring in people that stay and hopefully we get hot taxes from them. But also it could lead to where more people want to move here and more businesses that are music friendly actually want to develop here,” Ybarra said

Village leaders are inviting the public out to a workshop Monday at 6p.m. at city hall as part of the process of earning the designation.

Those interested in attending the workshop can RSVP by clicking this link.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucyann Sanchez-Miramontez, the mayor of the municipality of Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills mayor jailed on charge of abuse of official capacity
File Graphic
Police find 2 adults, 2 children dead in North Texas home
Mary Morgan Strobel is in the Smith County Jail on $100K bond.
Texas woman forges her way to contract on $1.2M home, police say
Snowflakes Donuts
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 2.25.22
A Central Texas father is being celebrated after he jumped into the ring at a Belton rodeo...
Father of the year: Dad jumps into Belton rodeo ring to protect son from raging bull

Latest News

A young Central Texas boy is continuing his fight against the odds just one year after being...
One year later: Local boy battling Leukemia still in need of a bone marrow donor
A Central Texas father is being celebrated after he jumped into the ring at a Belton rodeo...
Father of the year: Dad jumps into Belton rodeo ring to protect son from raging bull
File Graphic
Houston police shoot man after carjacking, exchange of fire
Rising inflation and rent prices aren’t just affecting putting food on the table for Central...
Local animal shelters seeing spike in animal returns