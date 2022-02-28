Advertisement

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds pledge to match $1 million in donations to Ukrainian refugees

The Hollywood power couple is promising to match donations to Ukrainian war refugees up to $1...
The Hollywood power couple is promising to match donations to Ukrainian war refugees up to $1 million.(Pool via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are throwing their financial support behind the United Nations Refugee Agency, promising to match every donation up to $1 million for Ukrainian war refugees.

Reynolds announced the couple’s donation plan on Twitter, writing, “In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection. When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support.”

The UN estimates 3 million people in Ukraine will need humanitarian assistance this year.

If you would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The women have bonded out of jail. They were arrested on unrelated incidents, the sheriff's...
2 female jailers indicted for sexual misconduct with inmates in East Texas
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
Pictured are Teresa Fletcher and Aaron Wallace. (Source: Smith County Jail website)
East Texas duo allegedly kidnapped 2 girls, sex-trafficked them in Louisiana
Stephanie Delgado was last seen at Wal-Mart on 02/26/2022 at 1636 hours
Corsicana Police looking for woman last seen leaving Walmart with unidentified man
A Central Texas father is being celebrated after he jumped into the ring at a Belton rodeo...
Father of the year: Dad jumps into Belton rodeo ring to protect son from raging bull

Latest News

People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Ukraine: Russian bombardment kills 21 people in Kharkiv, wounds 112
The accident happened at Dutton Ave and University Parks Drive
2 traumatically injured during construction collapse at Baylor’s Welcome Center construction site
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the...
Biden administration: COVID-19 should no longer ‘dictate how we live’
Neil Diamond says he knows Universal will represent his work with the same passion and...
Grammy-winner Neil Diamond sells entire song catalog to Universal
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer met with Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson...
Schumer meets with Supreme Court nominee, calls her 'highly qualified'