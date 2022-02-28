March-ing into warmer weather

The last day of February was gorgeous with sunshine & 60s for highs. Tonight is another cold one though as temperatures fall quickly, but stay a few degrees above freezing. After a quick dip overnight, temperatures are back into the 70s Tuesday and afternoon highs stay warm for the rest of the week. Each day looks a little warmer than the previous day: low 70s Tuesday, mid 70s Wednesday & Thursday, then the upper 70s Friday, and even topping off at 80 degrees this weekend.

Humidity starts to creep back in later this week giving us a stickier feel, some more clouds, and may even help lead to a rain chance by the weekend. With the extra moisture in the air, our overnight temperatures will also be climbing. Overnight lows only dip into the 60s by the time we go into the weekend. No more winter coats needed by then!

Rain chances are capped at 20% Saturday, mainly with some morning drizzle or a stray afternoon shower, while there’s a 20% chance of a pop-up thunderstorm late Sunday. The better rain chance arrives early next week with an approaching cold front. This front brings more seasonable weather back as morning temperatures drop back into the 40s and afternoons into the 60s.

