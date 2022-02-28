Marijuana, prescription narcotics found during stop in Bosque County

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Pete Tovar, of Waco, was arrested by a Bosque County Sheriff deputy during a stop Saturday.

The deputy stopped Tovar on Highway 6 in Clifton where he suspected the presence of narcotics.

During the search, Deputy Dakota Yates found approximately 3 pounds of marijuana and an amount of prescription narcotics including Hydrocodone and Diazepam.

A set of scales, a box of individual plastic baggies, a log book containing records of narcotics transactions and 6 cell phone for narcotics distribution was also found, according to the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office.

Tovar was arrested and transported to the Bosque County Jail with multiple charges.

