Shoemaker High School evacuated as a result of small fire

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Shoemaker High School students had to evacuate the school Monday afternoon as a result of smoke in a restroom.

The Killeen Fire Department responded to the fire and found a small fire set in the restroom.

Firefighters have given an all-clear for students and teachers to return in the building safely,

The fire department and the Killeen ISD Police are investigating the small fire intentionally set.

Parents have been notified of the school evacuation, according to an alert sent to parents.

“We take matters of school safety very seriously and we will never tolerate this kind of harmful act by a student or anyone else,” said Taina Maya, Killeen Independent School District’s spokeswoman.

