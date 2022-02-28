Advertisement

Shoemaker High School evacuated as a result of small fire

Firefighters give all clear
(Staff photo/file)
(Staff photo/file)(KWTX)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Shoemaker High School students had to evacuate the school Monday afternoon as a result of smoke in a restroom.

The Killeen Fire Department responded to the fire and found a small fire set in the restroom.

Firefighters have given an all-clear for students and teachers to return in the building safely,

The fire department and the Killeen ISD Police are investigating the small fire intentionally set.

Parents have been notified of the school evacuation, according to an alert sent to parents.

“We take matters of school safety very seriously and we will never tolerate this kind of harmful act by a student or anyone else,” said Taina Maya, Killeen Independent School District’s spokeswoman.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The women have bonded out of jail. They were arrested on unrelated incidents, the sheriff's...
2 female jailers indicted for sexual misconduct with inmates in East Texas
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
Pictured are Teresa Fletcher and Aaron Wallace. (Source: Smith County Jail website)
East Texas duo allegedly kidnapped 2 girls, sex-trafficked them in Louisiana
Stephanie Delgado was last seen at Wal-Mart on 02/26/2022 at 1636 hours
Corsicana Police looking for woman last seen leaving Walmart with unidentified man
A Central Texas father is being celebrated after he jumped into the ring at a Belton rodeo...
Father of the year: Dad jumps into Belton rodeo ring to protect son from raging bull

Latest News

The accident happened at Dutton Ave and University Parks Drive
2 traumatically injured during construction collapse at Baylor’s Welcome Center construction site
Chad Starr is walking 131 miles along Oahu's coastline to raise awareness of childhood suicide....
A dad in Hawaii seeks to honor his young daughter’s memory, one step at a time
Travis Scott performs on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov....
Gag order, diversity discussed at Astroworld court hearing
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is caressed by his wife before addressing supporters.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is headed to a runoff against George P. Bush
Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott easily bested a group of conservative challengers to lock up...
Texas primary sets up Abbott-O’Rourke showdown as midterms begin