Waco man wanted by multiple Texas police agencies

Joe Alexander Moraga, 50
Joe Alexander Moraga, 50(Milam County Crime Stoppers)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Milam County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for Joe Alexander Moraga, 50, of Waco, wanted by multiple police agencies on a slew of charges, including bail jumping.

Moraga is known to be in the Rockdale and Thorndale area and is wanted by the Milam County Sheriff’s Office, Rockdale Police Department and the Thorndale Police Department.

If anyone knows any information, call 254-697-7033 or Milam Crime Stoppers at 254-697-8477.

