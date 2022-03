WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor women’s basketball team’s dominance continues.

The Bears defeated Iowa State 87-62 on Monday night to secure at least a share of the Big 12 regular season conference championship.

It’s the thirteenth regular season title in school history, the twelfth consecutive, but a first under first-year head coach Nicki Collen.

