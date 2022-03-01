Corsicana Police looking for woman last seen leaving Walmart with unidentified man

CORSICANA, Texas (KWTX) - Police are asking the public for information and help finding Stephanie Delgado, reported missing by her mother on Monday after she was last seen at a Walmart over the weekend.

Police said surveillance cameras captured Delgado leaving Walmart at about 4:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Delgado was reportedly wearing a blue denim jacket over a black hoodie, gray sweat pants, and black boots.

The woman is about 5′1″ tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Delgado was “last seen leaving the location on foot with an unidentified black male wearing a plaid jacket,” police said.

The pair was last seen walking eastbound on W State Highway 31, police said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.