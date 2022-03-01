Advertisement

Corsicana Police looking for woman last seen leaving Walmart with unidentified man

Stephanie Delgado was last seen at Wal-Mart on 02/26/2022 at 1636 hours
Stephanie Delgado was last seen at Wal-Mart on 02/26/2022 at 1636 hours
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:44 PM CST
CORSICANA, Texas (KWTX) - Police are asking the public for information and help finding Stephanie Delgado, reported missing by her mother on Monday after she was last seen at a Walmart over the weekend.

Police said surveillance cameras captured Delgado leaving Walmart at about 4:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Delgado was reportedly wearing a blue denim jacket over a black hoodie, gray sweat pants, and black boots.

The woman is about 5′1″ tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Delgado was “last seen leaving the location on foot with an unidentified black male wearing a plaid jacket,” police said.

The pair was last seen walking eastbound on W State Highway 31, police said.

