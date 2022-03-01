Advertisement

Judge decides Alexis Avila trial will go to District Court

Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open the back passenger door, grab a black bag, toss it into the dumpster and then leave.(Hobbs Police Department)
By Micah Allen
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST
ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KOSA) -Monday, A judge has decided that there is enough evidence in the case of Alexis Avila on the charges of attempted first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in great bodily harm to go to District Court.

Judge William Shoobridge held that the evidence presented provided probable cause to believe that the crimes were committed. Avila, a Hobbs High School student, is accused of placing her newborn child in multiple plastic bags filled with trash before throwing him into a dumpster in freezing conditions behind a Hobbs business.

“We are thankful that this first step towards justice has resulted in a finding of probable cause, and we look forward to trying this case on the merits,” said District Attorney Dianna Luce.

“We will continue to be a voice for vulnerable children that cannot protect themselves,” said Attorney General Balderas. “We will continue to advocate for the newborn baby and move the case forward to a just resolution.”

