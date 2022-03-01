No Limitations football league holds its Super Bowl in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After two years of cancelations because of the threat of COVID-19, No Limitations, a sports-league for those with disabilities, wrapped up its five-week season with its very own Super Bowl over the weekend.

The event was held at D1 Training in Waco, where owner Kevin Engelbrecht said athletes, many who have been high risk throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and their families, couldn’t have enjoyed it more.

“The 5th annual Super Bowl hosted by D1 was incredible,” Engelbrecht said. “I had practically forgotten that the pandemic stole this joy from the parents and kids. The outpouring of joy and gratitude we have received from family members and the Central Texas community has been beyond measure.”

The No Limitations football league provides the only opportunity for most of the local athletes to play recreational football.

No Limitations Super Bowl (Courtesy Photos)

The league helps adapt to the needs of participants in many ways, including providing them with a “buddy” who can help by pushing wheelchairs, catching, and throwing the football or just with communication and mobility.

The athletes had a four-week long regular season leading up to Super Bowl Sunday.

The league started many years ago at a local church, and as the interest and awareness grew surrounding the league, D1 in Waco offered to provide a location with an indoor turf field.

Engelbrecht was there from the beginning.

“Five years ago, No Limitations, an amazing organization in Central Texas created to provide opportunities for special needs athletes, came to us,” he said. “We tested out the wheelchairs on the turf and it was amazing. So, we started a regular season, which is four weeks, and my question to the organization was ‘what do we do after that?’ And they said, ‘we quit playing’ and I’m like ‘no, we’re going to have a Super Bowl.’”

No Limitations Waco (Courtesy Photos)

The event is always an over-the-top celebration including pictures, medals, and lots of fanfare.

Celebrity quarterbacks over the years have included Baylor Heisman winner Robert Griffin III and KWTX morning anchor Pete Sousa.

The celebrity quarterbacks for this year’s Super Bowl were former Baylor wide receiver Chris Platt and Waco firefighter Zach Gonzales.

More than 300 spectators packed D1 for four games Sunday, which also featured more than 60 athletes and volunteers, including the junior high boys’ and girls’ basketball teams of Valor Preparatory Academy in Waco.

“I think the most special part is seeing athletes from other schools interact and volunteer with our athletes,” said No Limitations Board Member Kari McKown. “They’re learning so much from one another.”

Maria Vicinais has been a volunteer with No Limitations since its inception. She knew many of the athletes working as their therapist and now serves as a cheer, basketball, and soccer coach.

“It was so awesome to see these kids get the strength in therapy and use it here on the football field and seeing them grow and learn in so many aspects . That’s just so amazing to watch,” she said.

No Limitations’ next big event is the Ninja Warrior Overcoming Obstacles fundraiser on April 23rd, which is open to the public.

CLICK HERE for ticket information.

The No Limitations sports fall season will include soccer and basketball.

