Advertisement

Woman throws boyfriend’s pug off balcony, killing it, police say

Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and...
Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and domestic battery.(Clearwater Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A woman in Florida has been charged with animal cruelty after throwing her boyfriend’s dog off a seventh-floor balcony Sunday, killing the dog, police said.

Clearwater Police said Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, threw her boyfriend’s 3-year-old pug named Bucky off his seventh-floor condo balcony during an argument. Police said Vaughn also threw her boyfriend’s cell phone and keys off the balcony and struck him.

The dog was found dead on the pavement below.

Police said Vaughn had been dating the victim for several months and lived in the same condo complex.

Vaughn was arrested Monday and was charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and domestic battery.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two construction workers suffered injuries Wednesday morning when they fell 35 feet after a...
Two workers fall from building under construction in Waco
Angel Yamil Bachiller Villarin, 18
Ellison High student arrested after taking weapon to campus
Brittney and Matt Hejl, of Abbott, officially adopted their son, Andriy, 16, in late January.
Central Texas couple living in fear as adoptive son remains stuck at Ukrainian orphanage
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., left, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., right, scream...
Boebert outburst on Afghanistan jolts State of the Union
Amanda Buckner
Crawford High alum looks back on 2001 encounter with Putin during Russian leader’s visit to Central Texas

Latest News

At Ukraine's largest children's hospital, doctors have moved their sickest patients underground...
Ukraine: Children's hospital during wartime
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Biden seeks $10B for aid to Ukraine, $22.5B for coronavirus
Police in Indiana say they arrested two 12-year-old girls accused of assaulting another...
Two 12-year-old girls accused of assaulting another 12-year-old girl during sleepover
FILE - Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison is questioned by his defense attorney...
Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Pelosi supports halting Russian oil imports to US: ‘Ban it’