$2.5 Million in Cocaine seized at South Texas Port of Entry

Packages containing 329 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers from Roma Port of Entry.
Packages containing 329 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers from Roma Port of Entry.
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST
ROMA, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized $2.5 million in cocaine in a tractor trailer.

A commercial tractor trailer stopped at the port February 24 from Mexico where an officer transferred then to a second inspection with imagining equipment and use of the canine team.

Packages containing 329 pounds of alleged cocaine were found concealed.

“Our frontline CBP officers at Roma Port of Entry seized a significant amount of hard narcotics in the cargo environment utilizing an effective combination of inspections experience and technology and helped keep our community safe in the process,” said Port Director Andres Guerra.

The driver was turned over to Roma Police Department for further investigation.

