$2.5 Million in Cocaine seized at South Texas Port of Entry

ROMA, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized $2.5 million in cocaine in a tractor trailer.

A commercial tractor trailer stopped at the port February 24 from Mexico where an officer transferred then to a second inspection with imagining equipment and use of the canine team.

Packages containing 329 pounds of alleged cocaine were found concealed.

“Our frontline CBP officers at Roma Port of Entry seized a significant amount of hard narcotics in the cargo environment utilizing an effective combination of inspections experience and technology and helped keep our community safe in the process,” said Port Director Andres Guerra.

The driver was turned over to Roma Police Department for further investigation.

