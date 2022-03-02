Advertisement

Atlanta students recovering at home after eating ‘laced edibles’

By Ciara Cummings and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:52 PM CST
ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Several Atlanta students are recovering at home after being rushed to the hospital Monday. Family members believe laced edibles were to blame.

It should not have happened, Shantal Alphabet says, but it did Monday morning. The aunt told WGCL she arrived to Carver High after her sister called about her niece.

“It was just, like, chaos. It was parents screaming, kids screaming, kids crying, kids asking, ‘What happened?’” Alphabet recalled.

The family posted a photo on social media of the scene with ambulances. Inside of the transports was their 14-year-old.

School officials reported four students were taken to the hospital after ingesting a “foreign substance” from a classmate.

The freshman told relatives it was some kind of laced edible.

“Once my niece got to the hospital, they were saying that her heart rate was dropping and it wasn’t stable,” Alphabet said. “She’s been laying around, she still hasn’t been herself much.”

Atlanta Public Schools confirmed its ongoing investigation in a statement Monday:

Earlier today four students at Carver Early College High School were taken to the hospital when they reported feeling ill after ingesting a foreign substance they received from a classmate. The parents/caregivers of those students have been contacted and school administration and Atlanta Public Schools Police are investigating this issue. All students involved face disciplinary action in accordance with the Atlanta Public Schools/Atlanta Board of Education code of student conduct.

“You don’t want to put your life in someone else’s hands as a joke,” Alphabet said.

It is unclear if all the students actually knew at the time what they were consuming.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

