Easy days of weather through Thursday, breezy days returning Friday

Now that meteorological Spring has arrived, we’re expecting to see significant weather changes arrive in Central Texas almost every week as we enter into the heart of severe weather season and the rainy season. We’re still hanging on to a bit of the dry Arctic air from this past weekend but that’ll be replaced as typically gusty Spring winds from the south return in a few days. We’re starting out with mostly cloudy skies this morning since the high cloudiness from Tuesday is still here. Skies should at least partially clear this afternoon with highs reaching the mid-70s. Tomorrow morning will feature much of the same with morning temperatures in the mid-40s reaching the mid-70s late in the day. Gusty south winds returning Friday will keep skies mostly cloudy and warm morning temperatures into the mid-50s. Highs should still reach the mid-70s and rain should stay away Friday but may come back Saturday.

Saturday’s forecast isn’t bad but we’re expecting well warmer than normal morning temperatures and afternoon highs. Morning clouds with temperatures near 61° should warm into the upper 70s and low 80s late in the day. A stray shower in the morning may turn to a stray shower or storm in the afternoon with only a 20% rain chance. Rain chances climb to 30% Sunday afternoon ahead of a cold front that’ll swing through Sunday night into Monday morning. Rain chances stay capped at 40% and may not climb too much more thanks to a quicker-than-expected frontal passage. With the cold front moving through early Monday and us likely drying out in the afternoon, high temperatures will stay stuck in the low-to-mid 60s. We’ll likely dip into the 50s Tuesday as cold air and cloud cover settles, but rain chances have dropped completely out of the forecast since Monday’s front should move clean through the area. Over the next 7 days, rainfall totals will likely be less than 25″ area wide with isolated .5″ rainfall totals possible in the Brazos Valley. More rain could arrive late next week as another cold front swings through.

