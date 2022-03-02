Ellison High student arrested after taking weapon to campus

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Angel Yamil Bachiller Villarin, 18, has been charged with unlawful carrying a weapon in a prohibited place after allegedly taking a weapon to Ellison High School on Tuesday, March 1.

A staff member noticed Bachiller with a black bag in a classroom and suspected the bag could contain contraband. The student was then escorted to an administrator’s office where the bag was searched and the weapon found.

“I am calling to make you aware of an incident that occurred on our campus today,” Principal David Dominguez said in a message to parents Tuesday afternoon, “An Ellison High School student was taken into custody and transported to the Bell County jail for having a weapon on campus.”

The principal reassured parents administrators “take any threat to school safety seriously. Please be assured that we work with police to investigate any potential threat to the safety of our students and staff, and we always deal aggressively with any such report.”

Dominguez further said, “the safety of everyone on campus is always our highest priority, and no threat such as this will ever be tolerated on the campus of Ellison High School.”

The high school is located at 909 E Elms Road.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.